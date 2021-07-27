CNO Spouse, Mrs. Linda Gilday Visits U.S. Naval Base Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam (July 27, 2021) - Mrs. Linda Gilday, wife of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday met with U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett and his wife Mrs. Natasha Luckett at the NBG Headquarters in Santa Rita, July 27. The breakfast meeting was part of her visit to Guam and a quality of life tour at NBG.

