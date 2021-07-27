SANTA RITA, Guam (July 27, 2021) - Mrs. Linda Gilday, wife of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday met with Ombudsmen from throughout Joint Region Marianas and U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) during a luncheon at Torpedoes & Tomahawks restaurant onboard NBG on July 27. The meeting was part of her visit to Guam and a quality of life tour at NBG.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 19:22 Photo ID: 6752617 VIRIN: 210727-N-VV159-0046 Resolution: 4971x3238 Size: 1.74 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mrs. Linda Gilday Meets With Guam Ombudsmen [Image 9 of 9], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.