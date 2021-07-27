Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Spouse Meets Naval Base Guam Quality of Life Program Directors [Image 2 of 9]

    CNO Spouse Meets Naval Base Guam Quality of Life Program Directors

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, Guam (July 27, 2021) - Mrs. Linda Gilday, wife of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday met with program directors from various U.S. Naval Base Guam programs including Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, Child Youth Programs, Navy Housing, and Fleet and Family Support Center at the NBG Headquarters in Santa Rita, July 27. The meeting was part of her visit to Guam and a quality of life tour at NBG.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Spouse Meets Naval Base Guam Quality of Life Program Directors, by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

