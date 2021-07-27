CNO Spouse Meets Naval Base Guam Quality of Life Program Directors

SANTA RITA, Guam (July 27, 2021) - Mrs. Linda Gilday, wife of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday met with program directors from various U.S. Naval Base Guam programs including Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, Child Youth Programs, Navy Housing, and Fleet and Family Support Center at the NBG Headquarters in Santa Rita, July 27. The meeting was part of her visit to Guam and a quality of life tour at NBG.

