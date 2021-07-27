Mrs. Linda Gilday Meets With Guam Ombudsmen

SANTA RITA, Guam (July 27, 2021) - Mrs. Linda Gilday, wife of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday met with Ombudsmen from throughout Joint Region Marianas and U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) during a luncheon at Torpedoes & Tomahawks restaurant onboard NBG on July 27. The meeting was part of her visit to Guam and a quality of life tour at NBG.
