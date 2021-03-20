Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world [Image 4 of 4]

    Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world

    GA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Colorado National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Micah Fulmer, team member, Colorado Army National Guard small arms team, competes in the 2021 U.S. Army "All Army" Small Arms Championship Fort Benning, Georgia, March 16, 2021. After seven years of training, the COARNG team won the overall All Army competition. (Courtesy photo by Geoff Sager)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 17:53
    Photo ID: 6752526
    VIRIN: 210316-Z-A3586-002
    Resolution: 2432x3648
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world
    Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world
    Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world
    Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sniper
    competition
    colorado

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT