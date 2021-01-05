Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world [Image 2 of 4]

    Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Capt. Remington Henderson 

    Colorado National Guard

    From left to right: U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Devin Sager, team coach, Sgt. Austin Norcross, Staff Sgt. Micah Fulmer, Staff Sgt. Shane Davis, and Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Catlin, members of the Colorado Army National Guard small arms team hold Army Commendation Medals awarded from the Colorado Army National Guard Assistant. Adjutant General-Army, Brig. Gen. Douglas Paul, Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 1, 2021. The awards were granted to the team for their victory at the 2021 U.S. Army "All Army" Small Arms Championships. (Photo by U.S. Army Capt. Remington Henderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 17:54
    Photo ID: 6752524
    VIRIN: 210501-Z-OJ414-001
    Resolution: 3974x2832
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Remington Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world
    Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world
    Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world
    Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sniper
    competition
    colorado

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT