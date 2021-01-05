Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world

From left to right: U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Devin Sager, team coach, Sgt. Austin Norcross, Staff Sgt. Micah Fulmer, Staff Sgt. Shane Davis, and Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Catlin, members of the Colorado Army National Guard small arms team hold Army Commendation Medals awarded from the Colorado Army National Guard Assistant. Adjutant General-Army, Brig. Gen. Douglas Paul, Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 1, 2021. The awards were granted to the team for their victory at the 2021 U.S. Army "All Army" Small Arms Championships. (Photo by U.S. Army Capt. Remington Henderson)

