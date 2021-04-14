U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Micah Fulmer, team coach, left, Sgt. Tristan Ivkov, and Spc. Max Miller prepare for a night range estimation event at the 2021 Best Sniper Competition, Fort Benning, Georgia, April 14, 2021. The team took seventh overall in the multi-day event that hosted teams from all across the U.S. military. (Photo by U.S. Army Capt. Remington Henderson)

Building greatness: Colorado Army National Guard marksmanship program among best in world