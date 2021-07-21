Lt. Gen. (ret) David Deptula, dean of the Mitchell Institute of Aerospace Power Studies, gives a commemoration speech at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 21, 2021. David Deptula was invited as a guest speaker as a part of the Ostfriesland sinking centennial event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 10:40
|Photo ID:
|6751836
|VIRIN:
|210721-F-TL953-0450
|Resolution:
|5692x3787
|Size:
|12.21 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Observing the Legacy of the SMS Ostfriesland and Billy Mitchell’s vision [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Gabriel MacDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
