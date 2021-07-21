Observing the Legacy of the SMS Ostfriesland and Billy Mitchell’s vision

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Connor Cook, a Crew Chief with the 94th Fighter Squadron, waits to give the signal to begin taxiing to a F-22 Raptor aircraft at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 21, 2021. Aircraft from JBLE and across the Air Force dropped bombs over the resting location of the sunken SMS Ostfriesland, celebrating the centennial of the original bombing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

Date Taken: 07.21.2021