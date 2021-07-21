Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Observing the Legacy of the SMS Ostfriesland and Billy Mitchell’s vision [Image 1 of 3]

    Observing the Legacy of the SMS Ostfriesland and Billy Mitchell’s vision

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel MacDonald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Flores, Weapons Load Crew Member with the 94th Fighter Squadron, readies to pull chalks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 21, 2021. Aircraft from JBLE and across the Air Force dropped bombs over the resting location of the sunken SMS Ostfriesland, celebrating the centennial of the original bombing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 09:59
    Location: VA, US
    F-22A Raptor

    Centennial
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    Billy Mitchell
    Ostfriesland

