U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Flores, Weapons Load Crew Member with the 94th Fighter Squadron, readies to pull chalks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 21, 2021. Aircraft from JBLE and across the Air Force dropped bombs over the resting location of the sunken SMS Ostfriesland, celebrating the centennial of the original bombing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 09:59 Photo ID: 6751772 VIRIN: 210721-F-TL953-0132 Resolution: 5684x3782 Size: 10.06 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Observing the Legacy of the SMS Ostfriesland and Billy Mitchell’s vision [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Gabriel MacDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.