Col. Matthew Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Staff Sgt. Jose Bracero Camareno, 436th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, review the commander’s shot group on targets at the CATM facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 26, 2021. Husemann toured the facility and fired the M18 pistol and M4 carbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 08:34
|Photo ID:
|6751731
|VIRIN:
|210726-F-DA916-2477
|Resolution:
|3608x2400
|Size:
|763.29 KB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 436th AW leadership takes aim at CATM [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT