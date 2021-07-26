436th AW leadership takes aim at CATM

Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, fires an M18 pistol at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 26, 2021.

The M18 recently replaced the M9, following more than 30 years in operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

