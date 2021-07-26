Senior Airman Nicholas Neace, right, 436th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, gives Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, a weapon safety brief at the CATM facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 26, 2021. Bayes toured the facility and fired the M18 pistol and M4 carbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 08:33 Photo ID: 6751728 VIRIN: 210726-F-DA916-2063 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 599.21 KB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 436th AW leadership takes aim at CATM [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.