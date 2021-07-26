Col. Matthew Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, fires a three-round burst from an M4 carbine at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 26, 2021. Husemann toured the facility and fired the M18 pistol and M4 carbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 08:33
|Photo ID:
|6751730
|VIRIN:
|210726-F-DA916-2467
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|579.28 KB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 436th AW leadership takes aim at CATM [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
