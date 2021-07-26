Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Instructional Training Company [Image 5 of 5]

    Instructional Training Company

    SAN FIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Candido Reyes, a drill instructor with Instructional Training Company, Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, evaluates recruits on their weapon assembly and disassembly skills during the final practical application test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 14, 2021. During the tests, the recruits are also evaluated on first aid, cutoms and courtesies, and Marine Corps uniform and rank identification. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Instructional Training Company [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

