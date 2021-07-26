U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Candido Reyes, a drill instructor with Instructional Training Company, Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, evaluates recruits on their weapon assembly and disassembly skills during the final practical application test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 14, 2021. During the tests, the recruits are also evaluated on first aid, cutoms and courtesies, and Marine Corps uniform and rank identification. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 22:31
|Photo ID:
|6751269
|VIRIN:
|210714-M-DA549-1005
|Resolution:
|5824x4160
|Size:
|14.52 MB
|Location:
|SAN FIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Instructional Training Company [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT