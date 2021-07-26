Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Instructional Training Company

    Instructional Training Company

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Keynon Miller, a drill instructor with Instructional Training Company, Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, teaches recruits Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) techniques at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 14, 2021. After completing recruit training, they will have the opportunity to take more advanced courses at their Marine Occupational Specialty school and their duty station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

