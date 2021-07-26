U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Keynon Miller, a drill instructor with Instructional Training Company, Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, teaches recruits Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) techniques at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 14, 2021. After completing recruit training, they will have the opportunity to take more advanced courses at their Marine Occupational Specialty school and their duty station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

