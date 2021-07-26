U.S> Marine Corps Sgt. Keynon Miller, a drill instructor with Instructional Training Company, Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, teaches recruits Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) techniques at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 14, 2021.The culminating event is the MCMAP test on training day 33 where the recruits are assessed on the tan belt syllabus which includes both armed and unarmed techniques. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

