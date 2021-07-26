A drill instructor with Instructional Training Company, Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, evaluates a recruit during the practical application exam at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 14, 2021. During their training, the recruits were taught how to apply aid to a simulated life-threatening injury.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 22:31
|Photo ID:
|6751268
|VIRIN:
|210714-M-DA549-1050
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|19.51 MB
|Location:
|SAN FIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Instructional Training Company [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT