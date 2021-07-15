Fuel to Fight

U.S. Senior Airman Jacqueline Wilson, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron tank farm aircraft fuel systems journeyman, performs maintenance on an external fuel tank at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 16, 2021. Tank farm Airmen manage and maintain 264 external fuel tanks that go on F-16 Vipers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Destani K. Matheny)

