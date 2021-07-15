Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuel to Fight [Image 2 of 6]

    Fuel to Fight

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destani Matheny 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Aaron Morgan, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems apprentice, performs maintenance on an external fuel tank at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 16, 2021. Tank farm Airmen manage and maintain 264 external fuel tanks that go on F-16 Vipers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Destani K. Matheny)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 15:49
    Photo ID: 6750836
    VIRIN: 210715-F-BT860-753
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel to Fight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fuel to Fight

    Fuels
    CMS
    Maintenance
    team shaw
    tank farm
    Component Maintenance Squadron

