Airmen assigned to the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron tank farm stand for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 16, 2021. Tank farm Airmen manage and maintain 264 external fuel tanks that go on F-16 Vipers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Destani K. Matheny)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 15:50
|Photo ID:
|6750840
|VIRIN:
|210715-F-BT860-923
|Resolution:
|4633x3031
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
This work, Fuel to Fight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
