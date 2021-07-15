Airmen assigned to the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron tank farm stand for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 16, 2021. Tank farm Airmen manage and maintain 264 external fuel tanks that go on F-16 Vipers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Destani K. Matheny)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 15:50 Photo ID: 6750840 VIRIN: 210715-F-BT860-923 Resolution: 4633x3031 Size: 1.64 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuel to Fight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.