ANG Senior Leader Conference 2021

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Mark Schneider II, right, of the 179th Airlift Wing, Ohio National Guard, salutes Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard (ANG), upon receiving a coin at the Air National Guard Senior Leader Conference in St. Louis, Missouri, July 20, 2021. Schneider, the ANG’s outstanding senior non-commissioned officer of the year, was recognized for his superior leadership, job performance and achievements, which have impacted the ANG enterprise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US