From left: U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard (ANG); Senior Airman Ruth-Ann Bell, of the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania National Guard; Senior Master Sgt. Mark Schneider II, of the 179th Airlift Wing, Ohio National Guard; Master Sgt. John Stegen, of the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, ANG, all stand onstage at the Air National Guard Senior Leader Conference in St. Louis, Missouri, July 20, 2021. Loh and Williams recognized the three outstanding ANG Airmen of the year for their superior leadership, job performance and achievements, which have impacted the ANG enterprise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 12:48 Photo ID: 6750117 VIRIN: 210720-Z-MT804-1215 Resolution: 5835x4168 Size: 7.74 MB Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG Senior Leader Conference 2021 [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.