Air Guard director hosts “Back to Basics” ANG Senior Leader Conference

Air National Guard Director Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh hosted senior leaders and commanders from around the country for the ANG Senior Leader Conference (ASLC) in St. Louis, Missouri, July 19-22, 2021.



ASLC is an annual event that brings together leaders assigned to each of the 90 wings located across the 50 states, three territories and District of Columbia to collaborate, explore each other’s ideas, provide feedback and share best practices on how to guide their ranks forward.



This year’s conference, themed “Back to Basics,” focused on revitalizing top leaders with the ANG’s foundational elements in order to strengthen force cohesion while leaning into great power competition with near-peer adversaries.



“Our objective here is the ensure our Airmen have the training, resources and leadership they need to conduct the Air Force missions that spans from the home front to the front lines,” said Loh. “This year’s ‘Back to the Basics’ approach is just that. How do we get back to the basics of effectively running 108,100 Airmen that are out there, over 1,050 aircraft and 90 wings? That’s why we’re all here together this week… Let’s make it happen.”



Keynote speakers and breakout sessions centralized on matters impacting the current and future Air Guard, including Total Force recruiting, conversions and modernization, diversity and inclusion, leadership development and more.



“As senior leaders, officer and enlisted, we need you to empower Airmen down to the lowest level to make decisions,” said Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, ANG command chief. “That they run towards the fight. That gives us that competitive edge. It always comes down to people.”



This is the first major ANG leadership conference to take place since the series of historic domestic activations throughout 2020. Dubbed “The Year of the Guard,” Citizen Airmen were called to serve a variety of missions, including more than 3,500 activated for civil unrest, over 7,000 responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, about 800 Airmen across 7 states assisting in natural disasters, and ANG Airmen being a part of the more than 26,000 National Guard troops to serve during the 59th presidential inauguration.



“I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but I know we need to be ready today for whatever does,” said Loh. “We need to be a stronger Air National Guard. Ready today, stronger tomorrow… We’re counting on you to be there to defend America.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 12:48 Story ID: 401724 Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Guard director hosts “Back to Basics” ANG Senior Leader Conference, by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.