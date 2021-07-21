Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, speaks during a chief’s huddle at the Air National Guard Senior Leader Conference (ASLC) in St. Louis, Missouri, July 20, 2021. ASLC 21 joins together senior leaders and commanders from across the 90 wings to exchange ideas and provide input on critical matters that impact the future of the enterprise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 12:48 Photo ID: 6750124 VIRIN: 210721-Z-MT804-1114 Resolution: 7855x4418 Size: 12.4 MB Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG Senior Leader Conference 2021 [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.