Back to School Brigade gives school supplies to Travis families

Airman Ciarra Capurro, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron communications/navigation apprentice, right, hands a pack of pens to Leean Delacruz, a military spouse during thr Back-to-School Brigade, July 23, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Capurro was a volunteer during the base’s giveaway of free school supplies to local families ahead of the upcoming school year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 11:16
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
