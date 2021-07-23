Back to School Brigade gives school supplies to Travis families

Airman Ciarra Capurro, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron communications/navigation apprentice, right, hands a pack of pens to Leean Delacruz, a military spouse during thr Back-to-School Brigade, July 23, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Capurro was a volunteer during the base’s giveaway of free school supplies to local families ahead of the upcoming school year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

