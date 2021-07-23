Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back to School Brigade gives school supplies to Travis families [Image 2 of 5]

    Back to School Brigade gives school supplies to Travis families

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Ciarra Capurro, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron communications/navigation apprentice, right, hands a pack of pens to Leean Delacruz, a military spouse during thr Back-to-School Brigade, July 23, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Capurro was a volunteer during the base’s giveaway of free school supplies to local families ahead of the upcoming school year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Back to School Brigade gives school supplies to Travis families [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Back to School

