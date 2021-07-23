Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back to School Brigade gives school supplies to Travis families [Image 1 of 5]

    Back to School Brigade gives school supplies to Travis families

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen, parents and students line up along a string of tables to look over a selection of free school supplies during the Back-to-School Brigade July 23, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The school supplies are given away for free as part of the base’s annual tradition of ensuring all returning students have the resources they need ahead of the start of the new school year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

