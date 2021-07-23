Airmen, parents and students line up along a string of tables to look over a selection of free school supplies during the Back-to-School Brigade July 23, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The school supplies are given away for free as part of the base’s annual tradition of ensuring all returning students have the resources they need ahead of the start of the new school year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 11:17 Photo ID: 6749894 VIRIN: 210723-F-VG042-1027 Resolution: 8111x5407 Size: 16.11 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Back to School Brigade gives school supplies to Travis families [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.