Back to School Brigade gives school supplies to Travis families

Airmen from Travis Air Force Base, California, speak to each other during the Back-to-School Brigade, a giveaway of free school supplies for local students July 23, 2021, at Travis AFB. The Back-to-School Brigade is an annual tradition for the base to ensure all returning students have the resources they need ahead of the start of the new school year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

