Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville

Tonneisha Scott, center, a sustainment specialist with Defense Logistics Aviation at Jacksonville, Florida’s planning division, receives a visual of parts needed to repair the canopy on an F/A 18 Hornet with Scott Still, left, and Todd Hile, right, sheet metal mechanics with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s Canopy Shop.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 07:42
|Photo ID:
|6749632
|VIRIN:
|210713-N-DG679-038
|Resolution:
|600x400
|Size:
|71.26 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
