Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville [Image 1 of 3]

    Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Leon Moore 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Tonneisha Scott, center, a sustainment specialist with Defense Logistics Aviation at Jacksonville, Florida’s planning division, receives a visual of parts needed to repair the canopy on an F/A 18 Hornet with Scott Still, left, and Todd Hile, right, sheet metal mechanics with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s Canopy Shop.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 07:42
    Photo ID: 6749632
    VIRIN: 210713-N-DG679-038
    Resolution: 600x400
    Size: 71.26 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville [Image 3 of 3], by Leon Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville
    Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville
    Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Aviation
    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast
    DLA Aviation People and Culture
    DLA Aviation at Jacksonville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT