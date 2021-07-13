Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville

Jose Torres-Vasquez,right, a sustainment specialist for Defense Logistics Aviation at Jacksonville, Florida, performs inventory forecasting and planning for T-44 Pegasus aircrafts with Walter Zayes, a trainer production control supervisor from Fleet Readiness Center Southeast. DLA and FRCSE work together to ensure parts are received and distributed to meet the depot’s demands.

