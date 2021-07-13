Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville [Image 2 of 3]

    Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Jose Torres-Vasquez,right, a sustainment specialist for Defense Logistics Aviation at Jacksonville, Florida, performs inventory forecasting and planning for T-44 Pegasus aircrafts with Walter Zayes, a trainer production control supervisor from Fleet Readiness Center Southeast. DLA and FRCSE work together to ensure parts are received and distributed to meet the depot’s demands.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 07:42
    Photo ID: 6749635
    VIRIN: 210713-N-DG679-013
    Resolution: 587x880
    Size: 166.06 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville
    Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville
    Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Aviation
    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast
    DLA Aviation People and Culture
    DLA Aviation at Jacksonville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT