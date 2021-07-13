Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville

Jose Torres-Vasquez,right, a sustainment specialist for Defense Logistics Aviation at Jacksonville, Florida, performs inventory forecasting and planning for T-44 Pegasus aircrafts with Walter Zayes, a trainer production control supervisor from Fleet Readiness Center Southeast. DLA and FRCSE work together to ensure parts are received and distributed to meet the depot’s demands.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 07:42
|Photo ID:
|6749635
|VIRIN:
|210713-N-DG679-013
|Resolution:
|587x880
|Size:
|166.06 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
