Staci Clark-Allen is a management assistant with DLA Aviation at Jacksonville, Florida. She is one of the more than 320 recognized through the command’s Peer Pats Program, one of several initiatives DLA Aviation at Jacksonville senior leadership implemented to foster a positive work culture.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 07:42
|Photo ID:
|6749636
|VIRIN:
|210701-D-WY729-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x2841
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
