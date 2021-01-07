Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville [Image 3 of 3]

    Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Staci Clark-Allen is a management assistant with DLA Aviation at Jacksonville, Florida. She is one of the more than 320 recognized through the command’s Peer Pats Program, one of several initiatives DLA Aviation at Jacksonville senior leadership implemented to foster a positive work culture.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 07:42
    Photo ID: 6749636
    VIRIN: 210701-D-WY729-1001
    Resolution: 3024x2841
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville
    Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville
    Initiatives foster a positive work culture at DLA in Jacksonville

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Aviation
    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast
    DLA aviation People and Culture
    DLA Aviation at Jacksonville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT