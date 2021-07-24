Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard Adjutant General reviews flood recovery support in Flagstaff [Image 5 of 6]

    Arizona National Guard Adjutant General reviews flood recovery support in Flagstaff

    FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Smith 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen Kerry L. Muehlenbeck Adjutant General of Arizona and Director of Emergency and Military Affairs joined Arizona Army National Guard soldiers with the 253rd Engineer Battalion to review how they are supporting Coconino County and Flagstaff residents.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Date Posted: 07.25.2021 17:10
    Photo ID: 6749235
    VIRIN: 210724-A-ZZ215-207
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard Adjutant General reviews flood recovery support in Flagstaff [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Elizabeth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

