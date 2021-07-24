Arizona National Guard Adjutant General reviews flood recovery support in Flagstaff

Maj. Gen Kerry L. Muehlenbeck Adjutant General of Arizona and Director of Emergency and Military Affairs joined Arizona Army National Guard soldiers with the 253rd Engineer Battalion to review how they are supporting Coconino County and Flagstaff residents after heavy flooding earlier in the week. She took the time to really learn how they do their jobs and why it's important.

