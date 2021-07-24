Arizona Army National Guard soldiers with the 253rd Engineer Battalion are supporting Coconino County and Flagstaff residents after heavy flooding earlier in the week. They were in the process of repairing roads so residents or emergency vehicles could come in and out as needed.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.25.2021 17:10 Photo ID: 6749232 VIRIN: 210724-A-ZZ215-079 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.84 MB Location: FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona National Guard Adjutant General reviews flood recovery support in Flagstaff [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Elizabeth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.