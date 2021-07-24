Arizona National Guard Adjutant General reviews flood recovery support in Flagstaff

Arizona Army National Guard soldiers with the 253rd Engineer Battalion are supporting Coconino County and Flagstaff residents after heavy flooding from this years Monsoon season. They were joined by Maj. Gen Kerry L. Muehlenbeck Adjutant General of Arizona and Director of Emergency and Military Affairs July, 24, 2021. This gave her an opportunity to review the work they have been doing for their communities.

