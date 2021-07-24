39th Infantry Brigade prepares for Fight Night at JRTC

Arkansas National Guard Infantrymen Spc. Spencer Price and Spc. Charles Thrower, both assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment based out of Camden, Arkansas prepares for possible combat during a life-like battlefield simulation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La., July 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Marie Bryant)

