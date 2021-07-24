Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Infantry Brigade prepares for Fight Night at JRTC [Image 2 of 4]

    39th Infantry Brigade prepares for Fight Night at JRTC

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team relocate their tactical operations center during their annual training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La., July 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Marie Bryant)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Infantry Brigade prepares for Fight Night at JRTC [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training Exercise

    Fort Polk

    Army National Guard

    JRTC 39th Infantry Brigade Convoy Fort Polk 153rd Infantry Brigade

