Soldiers assigned to the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team relocate their tactical operations center during their annual training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La., July 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Marie Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2021 11:28
|Photo ID:
|6749113
|VIRIN:
|210724-Z-YO076-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Infantry Brigade prepares for Fight Night at JRTC [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT