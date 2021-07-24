Arkansas National Guard 1st Sgt. Kenneth Johnson, assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team based out of Harrison, Arkansas prepares for an interview about his annual trianing experience at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La., July 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Marie Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2021 11:27
|Photo ID:
|6749111
|VIRIN:
|210724-Z-YO076-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Infantry Brigade prepares for Fight Night at JRTC [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
