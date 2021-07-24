Arkansas National Guard 1st Sgt. Kenneth Johnson, assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team based out of Harrison, Arkansas prepares for an interview about his annual trianing experience at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La., July 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Marie Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.25.2021 11:27 Photo ID: 6749111 VIRIN: 210724-Z-YO076-1003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.84 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Infantry Brigade prepares for Fight Night at JRTC [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.