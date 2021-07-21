Australian Army petroleum operators with the 10th Force Support Battalion participate in a firefighting drill during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Hughenden Airfield in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2021. TS21 supports the Indo-Pacific Pathways initiative to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and building trust and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.25.2021 05:22 Photo ID: 6748974 VIRIN: 210721-A-KL951-1024 Resolution: 6492x4328 Size: 11.75 MB Location: QLD, AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talisman Sabre 21: U.S., Australian forces perform bilateral fuel training [Image 24 of 24], by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.