    Talisman Sabre 21: U.S., Australian forces perform bilateral fuel training [Image 22 of 24]

    Talisman Sabre 21: U.S., Australian forces perform bilateral fuel training

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Australian Army petroleum operators with the 10th Force Support Battalion participate in a firefighting drill during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Hughenden Airfield in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2021. TS21 supports the Indo-Pacific Pathways initiative to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and building trust and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh)

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21: U.S., Australian forces perform bilateral fuel training [Image 24 of 24], by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fuel
    Australia
    bilateral training
    firefighting
    Talisman Sabre 21
    petroleum operators

