Talisman Sabre 21: U.S., Australian forces perform bilateral fuel training

Australian Army Pvt. Logan Mackay, a petroleum operator with the 10th Force Support Battalion, participates in a firefighting drill during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Hughenden Airfield in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2021. TS21 is Australia’s largest military exercise with the U.S. and is a demonstration of the strong alliance underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades of operating and training together. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh)

