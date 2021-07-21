Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 21: U.S., Australian forces perform bilateral fuel training [Image 21 of 24]

    Talisman Sabre 21: U.S., Australian forces perform bilateral fuel training

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Australian Army Pvt. Logan Mackay, a petroleum operator with the 10th Force Support Battalion, participates in a firefighting drill during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Hughenden Airfield in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2021. TS21 is Australia’s largest military exercise with the U.S. and is a demonstration of the strong alliance underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades of operating and training together. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    This work, Talisman Sabre 21: U.S., Australian forces perform bilateral fuel training [Image 24 of 24], by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fuel
    Australia
    bilateral training
    firefighting
    Talisman Sabre 21
    petroleum operators

