Australian Army petroleum operators with the 10th Force Support Battalion perform post firefighting procedures during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Hughenden Airfield in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2021. TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance which is an anchor of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like this provide effective and intense training to ensure the forces are capable, interoperable, responsive and combat-ready. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.25.2021 05:22 Photo ID: 6748976 VIRIN: 210721-A-KL951-1027 Resolution: 6470x4313 Size: 10.02 MB Location: QLD, AU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talisman Sabre 21: U.S., Australian forces perform bilateral fuel training [Image 24 of 24], by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.