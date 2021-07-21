Australian Army petroleum operators with the 10th Force Support Battalion perform post firefighting procedures during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Hughenden Airfield in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2021. TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance which is an anchor of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like this provide effective and intense training to ensure the forces are capable, interoperable, responsive and combat-ready. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2021 05:22
|Photo ID:
|6748976
|VIRIN:
|210721-A-KL951-1027
|Resolution:
|6470x4313
|Size:
|10.02 MB
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Talisman Sabre 21: U.S., Australian forces perform bilateral fuel training [Image 24 of 24], by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
