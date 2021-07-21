Talisman Sabre 21: U.S., Australian forces perform bilateral fuel training

From left to right, Australian Army Cpl. Brodie King and Pvt. Joshua Fowler, petroleum operators with 10th Force Support Battalion, perform post firefighting procedures during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Hughenden Airfield in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2021. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh)

