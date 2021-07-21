Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 21: U.S., Australian forces perform bilateral fuel training [Image 23 of 24]

    Talisman Sabre 21: U.S., Australian forces perform bilateral fuel training

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    From left to right, Australian Army Cpl. Brodie King and Pvt. Joshua Fowler, petroleum operators with 10th Force Support Battalion, perform post firefighting procedures during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Hughenden Airfield in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2021. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.25.2021 05:22
    Photo ID: 6748975
    VIRIN: 210721-A-KL951-1026
    Resolution: 5681x3787
    Size: 9.61 MB
    Location: QLD, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21: U.S., Australian forces perform bilateral fuel training [Image 24 of 24], by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fuel
    Australia
    bilateral training
    firefighting
    Talisman Sabre 21
    petroleum operators

