Kwajalein Atoll Development Authority Executive Director Anjo Kabua speaks with U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Thomas Pugsley Pugsley inside a home under construction for the mid-atoll corridor housing project during Pugsley's first visit to Ebeye July 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Mike Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2021 00:40
|Photo ID:
|6748335
|VIRIN:
|210716-A-RI322-0004
|Resolution:
|4016x6016
|Size:
|6.96 MB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Visits Ebeye, Furthering U.S.-RMI Relations [Image 4 of 4], by James Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Visits Ebeye, Furthering U.S.-RMI Relations
LEAVE A COMMENT