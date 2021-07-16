U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Thomas Pugsley receives a wut marmar at the home of Iroijlaplap Sen. Michael Kabua during his first visit to Ebeye July 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Mike Brantley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.24.2021 00:40 Photo ID: 6748332 VIRIN: 210716-A-RI322-0001 Resolution: 4016x6016 Size: 12.71 MB Location: MH Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Visits Ebeye, Furthering U.S. - RMI Relations [Image 4 of 4], by James Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.