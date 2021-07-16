Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Visits Ebeye, Furthering U.S. - RMI Relations [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Visits Ebeye, Furthering U.S. - RMI Relations

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    07.16.2021

    Photo by James Brantley 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Thomas Pugsley receives a wut marmar at the home of Iroijlaplap Sen. Michael Kabua during his first visit to Ebeye July 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Mike Brantley)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.24.2021 00:40
    This work, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Visits Ebeye, Furthering U.S. - RMI Relations [Image 4 of 4], by James Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kwajalein
    USAG-KA
    U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll

