U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Visits Ebeye, Furthering U.S.-RMI Relations

Personnel from U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll command, the Kwajalein Atoll Development Authority and Pacific International, Inc., a company contracted by the Republic of the Marshall Islands to build mid-atoll corridor housing, visit an Ebeye housing construction site July 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Mike Brantley)
Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
Date Posted:
|07.24.2021 00:40
|Photo ID:
|6748333
|VIRIN:
|210716-A-RI322-0002
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|9.31 MB
Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
