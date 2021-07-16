U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Thomas Pugsley, left, talks with Ebeye Mayor Hirata Kabua during his first visit to Ebeye since taking command June 30, 2021 at Kwajalein Atoll local government conference room. (U.S. Army photo by Mike Brantley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.24.2021 00:40 Photo ID: 6748334 VIRIN: 210716-A-RI322-0003 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 7.83 MB Location: MH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Visits Ebeye, Furthering U.S.-RMI Relations [Image 4 of 4], by James Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.