    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Visits Ebeye, Furthering U.S.-RMI Relations [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Visits Ebeye, Furthering U.S.-RMI Relations

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    07.16.2021

    Photo by James Brantley 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Thomas Pugsley, left, talks with Ebeye Mayor Hirata Kabua during his first visit to Ebeye since taking command June 30, 2021 at Kwajalein Atoll local government conference room. (U.S. Army photo by Mike Brantley)

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Visits Ebeye, Furthering U.S. - RMI Relations
    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Visits Ebeye, Furthering U.S.-RMI Relations
    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Visits Ebeye, Furthering U.S.-RMI Relations
    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Visits Ebeye, Furthering U.S.-RMI Relations

