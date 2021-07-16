Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kidd Conducts Firefighting Drill

    USS Kidd Conducts Firefighting Drill

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaylianna Genier 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210716-N-LH67-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 16, 2021) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Lindley Conelly, from Erie, Penn., center, participates in a firefighting drill aboard Arliegh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100). Kidd is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaylianna Genier)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 20:01
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: ERIE, PA, US
    Navy
    Sailor
    firefighting
    USS Kidd

