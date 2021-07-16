USS Kidd Conducts Firefighting Drill

210716-N-LH67-1006 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 16, 2021) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Lindley Conelly, from Erie, Penn., right, receives instruction during a firefighting drill aboard Arliegh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100). Kidd is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaylianna Genier)
